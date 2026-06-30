Simmons Bank Buys 34,810 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 947.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,485 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $310.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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