Simmons Bank Purchases New Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,665.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of SNDK opened at $2,273.73 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,595.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $912.98. The company has a market capitalization of $336.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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