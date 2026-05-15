Simmons Bank Purchases New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $712.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $746.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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