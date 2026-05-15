Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Position Lifted by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Donoghue Forlines LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $202.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1%

SPG stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $208.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 61.15%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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