Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 535.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $63,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 397 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,588.76. The trade was a 0.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 372 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,728.80. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $199.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $216.14.

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Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $229.84 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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