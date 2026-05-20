Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 9,825 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,298 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $194.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.61. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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