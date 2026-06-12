Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,123 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.1%

ANET stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.95.

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Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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