SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Stock Holdings Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $63,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 541.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,521.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

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SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE SITE opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $168.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.10.

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Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 563 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $64,818.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,872.77. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

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