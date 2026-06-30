SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 1,252 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 427.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $562.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.69 billion, a PE ratio of 176.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $445.81.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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