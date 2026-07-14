SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.7% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 92.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 212,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,740,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Research cut Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Stock Down 4.0%

AVGO opened at $384.05 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $404.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.58 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $9,479,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,417,628.91. This trade represents a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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