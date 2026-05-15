SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,714 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $939.86 and its 200 day moving average is $996.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,260.00 to $1,283.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,218.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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