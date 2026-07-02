Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Position Boosted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,481,658 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 2.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.71% of Skyworks Solutions worth $862,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 662.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 53,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $89,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,718.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 118,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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