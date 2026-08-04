Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 64,075 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.29% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm's 50 day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $90.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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