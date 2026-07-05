Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 92,689 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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