SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 20,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of SL Green Realty worth $38,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG raised its position in SL Green Realty by 4,194.0% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE SLG opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. SL Green Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.01 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

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