Slagle Financial LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM

Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,891 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 503.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 68.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viper Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Viper Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.51 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. Viper Energy's quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Viper Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -660.87%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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