Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $30 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,762 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $29,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.68.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.80 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.90 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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