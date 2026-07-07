SM Energy Company $SM Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,011 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 82,974 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of SM Energy worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SM Energy by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the energy company's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 3,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the energy company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts: Sign Up

SM Energy Trading Up 1.7%

SM Energy stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 239,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,279. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. This trade represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SM Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SM Energy wasn't on the list.

While SM Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here