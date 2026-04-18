SMART Wealth LLC Buys 16,166 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

SMART Wealth LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 623.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,215 shares of company stock valued at $35,353,762. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $124.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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