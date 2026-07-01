SMART Wealth LLC Sells 6,484 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

SMART Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.0% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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