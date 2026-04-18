SMART Wealth LLC Sells 6,561 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SMART Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,512,854,000 after acquiring an additional 718,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $267.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $273.50. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average is $193.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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