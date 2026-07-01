SMART Wealth LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $397.17 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $409.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $439.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,442 shares of company stock worth $37,241,554. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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