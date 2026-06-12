SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,098 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.6% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.27 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $342.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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