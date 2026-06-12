SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.7% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $114,050.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,158.87. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

PLTR stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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