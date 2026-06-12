SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Invests $815,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,007 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,026 shares of company stock worth $39,447,281. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $412.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $389.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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