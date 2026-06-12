SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,458 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after acquiring an additional 275,456 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $375,388,000 after acquiring an additional 151,395 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Cisco Expands AI Agentic Security Portfolio: What's Ahead in 2026?

Cisco expanded its AI agentic security portfolio, adding Zero Trust Access for agents and new partnerships aimed at meeting growing enterprise demand for AI protection. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Cisco AI Security Push And Quantum Plans Test Investor Expectations

The company also unveiled broader AI security and quantum-safe initiatives, including Cloud Control and Live Protect, which suggest Cisco is positioning itself as a key supplier for secure AI and networking deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. The AI buildout is still intact — what to buy this week

Analysts and media commentary continue to cite Cisco as one of the names benefiting from the broader AI buildout theme, reinforcing investor interest in the stock. Negative Sentiment: EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, a routine insider sale that may slightly temper sentiment, though it does not necessarily signal a change in outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

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