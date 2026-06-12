SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 24,384 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,384 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. ExxonMobil makes up 1.0% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $607.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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