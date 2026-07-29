Smith Group Asset Management LLC Buys 18,530 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.2% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,820.40. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $160.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.78 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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