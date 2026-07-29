Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,815 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.8% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $54,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $365.83 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $400.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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