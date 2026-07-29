Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,263 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.1% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $41,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 685.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $301.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $92.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from an "underweight" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $95.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canada’s government appears poised to scrap an entertainment levy affecting companies including Netflix, potentially removing a regulatory cost and easing tensions with U.S. officials and Hollywood studios. Netflix Tax Will Soon Be Scrapped, Canada Hints in Court Filing

Canada’s government appears poised to scrap an entertainment levy affecting companies including Netflix, potentially removing a regulatory cost and easing tensions with U.S. officials and Hollywood studios. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators view the roughly 25% decline from recent levels—and more than 40% drop from the highs—as excessive, arguing that Netflix is now valued more attractively relative to its history. They cite strong profitability, share buybacks, advertising growth and potential AI-related advantages as reasons the stock could recover. Netflix Is Betting Billions That AI Will Strengthen Its Business

Several analysts and commentators view the roughly 25% decline from recent levels—and more than 40% drop from the highs—as excessive, arguing that Netflix is now valued more attractively relative to its history. They cite strong profitability, share buybacks, advertising growth and potential AI-related advantages as reasons the stock could recover. Positive Sentiment: Options activity and investor commentary indicate that bullish traders are still positioning for a rebound after the earnings-driven decline, suggesting the selloff has attracted dip buyers. Call Traders Aren't Giving Up on Netflix Stock

Options activity and investor commentary indicate that bullish traders are still positioning for a rebound after the earnings-driven decline, suggesting the selloff has attracted dip buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Former LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he regrets selling his early Netflix investment too soon. The comments reinforce Netflix’s long-term wealth-creation history but are unlikely to affect near-term fundamentals. Bernard Arnault Regrets Selling His Early Netflix Stake

Former LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said he regrets selling his early Netflix investment too soon. The comments reinforce Netflix’s long-term wealth-creation history but are unlikely to affect near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The primary overhang remains disappointing third-quarter guidance, which overshadowed an otherwise solid second-quarter report and contributed to the sharp post-earnings selloff. Analysts also caution that Netflix has fewer obvious avenues to accelerate earnings growth.

The primary overhang remains disappointing third-quarter guidance, which overshadowed an otherwise solid second-quarter report and contributed to the sharp post-earnings selloff. Analysts also caution that Netflix has fewer obvious avenues to accelerate earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Altimetry argues Netflix may still not be cheap because its valuation assumes sustained high profitability and continued growth despite intensifying competition from Disney, Paramount Skydance, YouTube, short-form video and AI-generated content. 3 Stocks Standing Out and 2 Losing Momentum

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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