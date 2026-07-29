Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,337 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $321.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $257.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $306.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $326.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report).

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