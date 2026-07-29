Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Smith Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,337 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Marathon Petroleum logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Smith Group Asset Management increased its Marathon Petroleum stake by 7.3% in the first quarter, purchasing 6,337 shares and bringing its holdings to 93,041 shares valued at approximately $22.7 million.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of Marathon Petroleum. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with an average price target of $298.69.
  • Marathon Petroleum reported quarterly EPS of $1.65, exceeding estimates of $0.74, while revenue reached $34.20 billion and increased 8.5% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $321.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $257.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $306.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $326.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 43.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 6,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $1,703,243.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,543,058. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marathon Petroleum Right Now?

Before you consider Marathon Petroleum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marathon Petroleum wasn't on the list.

While Marathon Petroleum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines