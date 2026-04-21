Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $516,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Smith Salley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 9,671 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, HighRoad Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $580.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $635.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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