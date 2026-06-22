Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,989 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 2.1% of Smith Salley Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in RTX were worth $41,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,882,000 after buying an additional 10,062,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RTX by 1,545.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in RTX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock worth $807,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,596 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $181.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.62. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.47 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

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RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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