Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Millionaire trader who went 13-for-13 on Trump in 2025 now turns his attention to Elon. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Written by MarketBeat
June 22, 2026
RTX logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its RTX stake by 2.7% in the first quarter, adding 5,673 shares to bring its total to 213,989 shares worth about $41.3 million.
  • RTX reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.78 versus analyst estimates of $1.52 and revenue of $22.08 billion, up 8.7% year over year.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.73 per share from $0.68, while analysts currently rate RTX a consensus “Moderate Buy” with a $211.38 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,989 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 2.1% of Smith Salley Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in RTX were worth $41,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,882,000 after buying an additional 10,062,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RTX by 1,545.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in RTX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock worth $807,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,596 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $181.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.62. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.47 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RTX Right Now?

Before you consider RTX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTX wasn't on the list.

While RTX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Print this before your next trade
Print this before your next trade
From Profits Run (Ad)
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
Mission Control: Floating In SpaceX's Record-Breaking Orbit
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
These 5 Companies Just Made a Massive Bet on Themselves
By Thomas Hughes | June 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Plan To Restore American Wealth Wins in Silence
Trump’s Plan To Restore American Wealth Wins in Silence
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
Cheap Thrills: Why These 3 Entertainment Stocks Are Soaring
By Dan Schmidt | June 17, 2026
Goldman’s S&P 500 Target Looks More Reachable After the Latest Rally
Goldman’s S&P 500 Target Looks More Reachable After the Latest Rally
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
These Memory Stocks Will Print Millionaires (Apple CEO Just Confirmed It)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines