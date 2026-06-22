Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 3,584 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Smith Salley Wealth Management decreased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 1.7% of Smith Salley Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in ASML were worth $34,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $765,632,000 after purchasing an additional 340,518 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 18,861.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 244,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,160,000 after buying an additional 243,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,929.68 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,942.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,594.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,401.52. The company has a market capitalization of $758.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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