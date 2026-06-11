Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,866 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 61,991 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,321,101,000 after buying an additional 3,880,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $650,604,000 after buying an additional 3,492,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $970,456,000 after buying an additional 2,658,981 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

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Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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