Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,535 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,129 shares of the company's stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $224,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.58.

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Trending Headlines about Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of RCL opened at $306.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $232.10 and a one year high of $366.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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