Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 186.8% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $282.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. InterDigital's payout ratio is 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,553.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $130,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,757.12. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $1,695,109. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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