Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 24,972 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,704 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,972 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company's stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50-day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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