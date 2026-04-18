Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.91. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $372,469.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,885.41. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $1,980,149.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,561.50. The trade was a 22.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 594,313 shares of company stock valued at $108,831,780 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Snowflake from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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