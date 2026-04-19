Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Bought by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its holdings in Snowflake by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 2,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,045,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.86.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 11,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $1,980,149.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,561.50. The trade was a 22.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $372,469.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,885.41. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,313 shares of company stock valued at $108,831,780. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.3%

SNOW stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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