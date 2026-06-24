Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,249 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,952 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Snowflake worth $32,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company's stock worth $6,601,790,000 after buying an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,689 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,195,000 after acquiring an additional 249,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $974,091,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,250. This represents a 91.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $716,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 405,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,356,480. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,688,856 shares of company stock worth $387,567,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $230.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here