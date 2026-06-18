Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Arthedge Capital Management LLC

Arthedge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 7.9% of Arthedge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arthedge Capital Management LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced that Unlimitail chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. BusinessWire article

Snowflake announced that chose its platform to power a privacy-preserving retail media data hub across Europe and Latin America, expanding Snowflake’s footprint in retail media and highlighting demand for its data clean room and AI data cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Proactive Investors article

Analysts at Jefferies said Snowflake still looks well-positioned despite rising competition from Databricks, arguing that both firms can benefit from continued enterprise spending on data and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its strong cash flow and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Benzinga article

Another analyst note said Snowflake remains attractive because of its and relatively lower valuation versus its growth profile, supporting the stock’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Yahoo Finance article

Snowflake also said EDO is expanding its use of Snowflake Cortex AI to power ChatEDO, a sign that customers continue to build AI products on the platform. Negative Sentiment: Snowflake insiders, including director Frank Slootman , SVP Vivek Raghunathan , and EVP Christian Kleinerman , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Snowflake insiders, including director , SVP , and EVP , sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding on equity awards. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor focus also remains on intensifying competition from Databricks, which may pressure Snowflake’s growth narrative even as analysts say both companies can coexist. Proactive Investors article

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $234.24 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.Snowflake's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 8,066 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,400. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $716,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 405,652 shares in the company, valued at $97,356,480. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,493,618 shares of company stock valued at $343,531,621 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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