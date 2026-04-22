Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stock Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,439 shares of the company's stock after selling 401,206 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Snowflake were worth $32,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 273,323 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,754.40. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $445,596.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,699,314.94. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,313 shares of company stock valued at $67,477,780. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here