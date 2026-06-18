SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Holdings Lifted by Advanced Portfolio Management LLC

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 266.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies comprises about 4.4% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 557,390 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,185. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

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