SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company's stock after selling 197,675 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,515,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company's stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock worth $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock worth $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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