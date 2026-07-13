SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 27,190 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,128,219 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $651,514,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $245.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average is $235.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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