SOL Capital Management CO Sells 10,359 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of SOL Capital Management CO's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,345,358.56. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2%

Alphabet stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,702,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.88 and a fifty-two week high of $404.47. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $368.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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