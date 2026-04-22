SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) by 11,143.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.91% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $29.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

Key Stories Impacting SolarEdge Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SolarEdge Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: New higher‑capacity commercial storage system launched for Europe & Asia — SolarEdge introduced the CSS‑OD 197 kWh C&I storage solution (now orderable), expanding its commercial/storage product lineup and improving addressable market exposure for higher‑margin system sales. This product news supports potential revenue upside in Europe/Asia and likely contributed to intraday strength. Read More.

New higher‑capacity commercial storage system launched for Europe & Asia — SolarEdge introduced the CSS‑OD 197 kWh C&I storage solution (now orderable), expanding its commercial/storage product lineup and improving addressable market exposure for higher‑margin system sales. This product news supports potential revenue upside in Europe/Asia and likely contributed to intraday strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Relative outperformance as the market dipped — Coverage noted SEDG rose while the broader market fell, indicating short‑term buying interest or defensive flows into names with positive product catalysts. This supports the view that product momentum and buying interest helped lift the stock today. Read More.

Relative outperformance as the market dipped — Coverage noted SEDG rose while the broader market fell, indicating short‑term buying interest or defensive flows into names with positive product catalysts. This supports the view that product momentum and buying interest helped lift the stock today. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Price target ticked up but rating unchanged — Citigroup raised its price target from $29 to $30 but kept a "sell" rating, leaving the analyst view cautious. The slight PT increase is a modest positive data point, but the maintained sell call keeps analyst sentiment negative overall. Read More.

Price target ticked up but rating unchanged — Citigroup raised its price target from $29 to $30 but kept a "sell" rating, leaving the analyst view cautious. The slight PT increase is a modest positive data point, but the maintained sell call keeps analyst sentiment negative overall. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage as an “unprofitable” stock — Recent commentary grouped SEDG among unprofitable companies that may struggle with operating expense conversion; this is a reminder of the company’s margin/earnings challenges but is part of broader thematic coverage rather than fresh company‑specific news. Read More.

Coverage as an “unprofitable” stock — Recent commentary grouped SEDG among unprofitable companies that may struggle with operating expense conversion; this is a reminder of the company’s margin/earnings challenges but is part of broader thematic coverage rather than fresh company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Surge in bearish options activity — Unusually large put buying was reported (21,325 puts, ~119% above typical daily put volume), which signals either increased hedging or outright bearish positioning by traders and can add downward pressure or higher implied volatility going forward. (No article link provided.)

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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