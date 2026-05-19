Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,302 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Up 4.8%

Zoetis stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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