Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,164 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Somnigroup International worth $141,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGI. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Somnigroup International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Somnigroup International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company's stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974 shares of the company's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Somnigroup International Price Performance

SGI stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Somnigroup International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SGI

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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